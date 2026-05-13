Catholic High baseball heads back for another state title run

The Catholic High Bears baseball team is headed back to Sulpher to compete for their third straight state title.

Head coach Brad Bass has his Bears primed for a repeat title performance and one of the reasons why they've been so successful is their belief in one another and their ability to bounce back from adversity.

The Bears will face Brother Martin in game one of the best-of-three series starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Sulpher.