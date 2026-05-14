Latest Weather Blog
Saints release full 2026-27 schedule
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints now know who they're playing, where and when for the 2026-27 NFL season. The league released the full schedules for all 32 teams Thursday night.
SAINTS SCHEDULE:
Week 1 (9/13, noon): at Detroit Lions
Week 2 (9/20, noon): at Baltimore Ravens
Week 3 (9/27, 3:25 p.m.): vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4 (10/5, 7:15 p.m.): vs. Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football)
Week 5 (10/11, noon): vs. Minnesota Vikings
Trending News
Week 6 (10/18, noon): at New York Giants
Week 7 (10/25, 8:30 a.m.): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Paris, France)
Week 8 (11/1): BYE
Week 9 (11/8, noon): vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 10 (11/15, noon): vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 11 (11/22, noon): at Chicago Bears
Week 12 (11/29, noon): at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13 (12/6, noon): vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 14 (12/13, noon): at Carolina Panthers
Week 15 (12/20, noon): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16 (12/27, noon): vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 17 (1/3, noon): at Atlanta Falcons
Week 18 (Date TBD): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$16 soil order turns into headache after delivery driver wrecks in customers...
-
State trooper suspended without pay after second domestic violence arrest
-
Zachary High School assistant basketball coach arrested for sex crimes involving student
-
Louisiana Senate approves 5-1 majority-minority congressional map, now headed to House
-
Blue Bayou gears up for opening on May 16
Sports Video
-
U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
-
LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
-
Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series
-
Saints rookie receiver gets a break on day two of rookie mini-camp
-
Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments