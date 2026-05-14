Saints release full 2026-27 schedule

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints now know who they're playing, where and when for the 2026-27 NFL season. The league released the full schedules for all 32 teams Thursday night.

SAINTS SCHEDULE:

Week 1 (9/13, noon): at Detroit Lions

Week 2 (9/20, noon): at Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 (9/27, 3:25 p.m.): vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 (10/5, 7:15 p.m.): vs. Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football)

Week 5 (10/11, noon): vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 6 (10/18, noon): at New York Giants

Week 7 (10/25, 8:30 a.m.): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Paris, France)

Week 8 (11/1): BYE

Week 9 (11/8, noon): vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 10 (11/15, noon): vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 11 (11/22, noon): at Chicago Bears

Week 12 (11/29, noon): at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13 (12/6, noon): vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 14 (12/13, noon): at Carolina Panthers

Week 15 (12/20, noon): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16 (12/27, noon): vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 17 (1/3, noon): at Atlanta Falcons

Week 18 (Date TBD): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers