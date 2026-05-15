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$$$ Best Bets: Final weekend of the College Baseball regular season!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Pistons @ Cavaliers: Pistons +3.5
Spurs @ Timberwolves: Spurs -5.5
College Baseball:
Arkansas @ Kentucky: Arkansas ML
Ole Miss @ Alabama: Alabama ML
Mississippi State @ Texas A&M: u15.5 Total Runs
Tennessee @ Oklahoma: Tennessee ML
Florida @ LSU: Florida -1.5
Kansas @ BYU: o13.5 Total Runs
WNBA:
Mystics @ Fever: Fever -8.5
Aces @ Sun: Sun +15.5
Sky @ Mercury: Mercury -4.5
Tempo @ Sparks: Temp +7.5
MLB:
Phillies @ Pirates: Phillies ML
Red Sox @ Braves: Braves ML
Yankees @ Mets: Yankees ML
Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs ML
Rangers @ Astros: o8.5 Total Runs
Diamondback @ Rockies: Diamondbacks ML
Saturday
Trending News
College Baseball:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
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