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$$$ Best Bets: Final weekend of the College Baseball regular season!

1 hour 23 minutes 1 second ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 3:11 PM May 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Pistons @ Cavaliers: Pistons +3.5
Spurs @ Timberwolves: Spurs -5.5

College Baseball:
Arkansas @ Kentucky: Arkansas ML
Ole Miss @ Alabama: Alabama ML
Mississippi State @ Texas A&M: u15.5 Total Runs
Tennessee @ Oklahoma: Tennessee ML
Florida @ LSU: Florida -1.5
Kansas @ BYU: o13.5 Total Runs

WNBA:
Mystics @ Fever: Fever -8.5
Aces @ Sun: Sun +15.5
Sky @ Mercury: Mercury -4.5
Tempo @ Sparks: Temp +7.5

MLB:
Phillies @ Pirates: Phillies ML
Red Sox @ Braves: Braves ML
Yankees @ Mets: Yankees ML
Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs ML
Rangers @ Astros: o8.5 Total Runs
Diamondback @ Rockies: Diamondbacks ML

Saturday

Trending News

College Baseball:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
TBD

Sunday

NBA Playoffs:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD


WNBA:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

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