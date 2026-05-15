$$$ Best Bets: Final weekend of the College Baseball regular season!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday





NBA Playoffs:

Pistons @ Cavaliers: Pistons +3.5

Spurs @ Timberwolves: Spurs -5.5

College Baseball:

Arkansas @ Kentucky: Arkansas ML

Ole Miss @ Alabama: Alabama ML

Mississippi State @ Texas A&M: u15.5 Total Runs

Tennessee @ Oklahoma: Tennessee ML

Florida @ LSU: Florida -1.5

Kansas @ BYU: o13.5 Total Runs



WNBA:

Mystics @ Fever: Fever -8.5

Aces @ Sun: Sun +15.5

Sky @ Mercury: Mercury -4.5

Tempo @ Sparks: Temp +7.5

MLB:

Phillies @ Pirates: Phillies ML

Red Sox @ Braves: Braves ML

Yankees @ Mets: Yankees ML

Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs ML

Rangers @ Astros: o8.5 Total Runs

Diamondback @ Rockies: Diamondbacks ML

Saturday



College Baseball:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

TBD

Sunday





NBA Playoffs:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD





MLB:

TBD