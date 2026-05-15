Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse following execution of search warrant
GONZALES — A Gonzales man was charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse material following the execution of a search warrant by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to detectives, on April 28, the task force received information about possible child sexual abuse materials on a personal electronic device that was turned in for investigation.
While executing a search warrant on the device, detectives said they discovered several videos of child sexual abuse material, including files involving children under the age of 13 and one depicting the sexual abuse of an animal.
Investigators later determined that the device allegedly belonged to 41-year-old Charles Crawford, a registered sex offender, who was already in the Ascension Parish Jail on unrelated charges.
Trending News
Crawford was charged with 119 counts of child sexual abuse materials, 64 counts of child sexual abuse materials under the age of 13 and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He remains booked in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU player, Livonia High alum presents 7 Pointe Coupee Parish students...
-
Popular Utah-based 'dirty soda' chain opening location in Baton Rouge, reports say
-
Capital area gardens open for free daylily tours this weekend
-
Third person convicted in connection with East Baton Rouge Parish sex trafficking...
-
2une In Previews: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center hosting free screenings for...
Sports Video
-
Saints release full 2026-27 schedule
-
Taking on the world: LSU softball's Patyn Monticelli to join Team Great...
-
U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
-
LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
-
Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series