Gonzales man charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse following execution of search warrant

GONZALES — A Gonzales man was charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse material following the execution of a search warrant by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to detectives, on April 28, the task force received information about possible child sexual abuse materials on a personal electronic device that was turned in for investigation.

While executing a search warrant on the device, detectives said they discovered several videos of child sexual abuse material, including files involving children under the age of 13 and one depicting the sexual abuse of an animal.

Investigators later determined that the device allegedly belonged to 41-year-old Charles Crawford, a registered sex offender, who was already in the Ascension Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

Crawford was charged with 119 counts of child sexual abuse materials, 64 counts of child sexual abuse materials under the age of 13 and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He remains booked in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.