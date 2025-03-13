Couple visiting from Virginia for bowling tournament struck by truck; 80-year-old husband killed

PORT ALLEN — An 80-year-old man is dead and his wife is in the hospital after the couple, who was visiting the capital region from Virginia for a bowling tournament, was struck by a pickup truck on Lobdell Highway in Port Allen.

Robert DiDomenico was killed Wednesday night around 10 p.m. after he and his wife were hit by a pickup truck driving south while they were walking west along Lobdell near Commercial Drive.

DiDomenico died at the scene, while his wife was brought to the hospital in critical condition. West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that the truck's driver was not impaired.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that the couple were staying at a Port Allen hotel near the site of the crash while they were attending the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships being held at the Raising Cane's River Center.

DiDomenico played on the Strike Out bowling team from Roanoke, Virginia. The USBC website shows the team ranked 52nd in the current competition. More than 57,000 bowlers are competing in the tournament. DiDomenico has competed in the tournament for 40 years, the USBC website says.