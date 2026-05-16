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Coroner called to shooting near the intersection of Chemin Drive and Groom Road in Baker
BAKER — The coroner was called to a Saturday morning shooting at the intersection of Chemin Drive and Groom Road in Baker.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m.
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The shooting remains under investigation.
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