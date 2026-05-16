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Coroner called to shooting near the intersection of Chemin Drive and Groom Road in Baker

2 hours 49 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 10:57 AM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The coroner was called to a Saturday morning shooting at the intersection of Chemin Drive and Groom Road in Baker. 

The incident occurred around 10 a.m.

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The shooting remains under investigation.

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