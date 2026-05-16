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Teen killed in fatal crash in East Feliciana Parish

3 hours 34 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 1:24 PM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on La. 958 in East Feliciana Parish on Friday evening that killed a 16-year-old.

According to troopers, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner traveling north traveled off the right side of the roadway while approaching a left curve in the road. Detectives said the driver, a 16-year-old from Clinton, then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to drive off the left side of the roadway before overturning. 

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, 16-year-old Murphy Andes of Clinton, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

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The crash remains under investigation. 

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