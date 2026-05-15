Assumption deputies: Man arrested for stabbing someone, punching another person afterward

BELLE ROSE - Deputies arrested a Paincourtville man after he allegedly stabbed someone with a broken piece of wood from a door frame before punching another person.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Davonta Travon Beasley, 30, went into a home near Belle Rose before grabbing a broken piece of wood from the door frame, stabbing one victim before punching a second person multiple times in May 2023.

Deputies said Beasley had left the area prior to deputies arriving. He was arrested Thursday evening in Bertrandville.

Beasley was booked for aggravated battery and simple battery. His bond was set to $50,000.