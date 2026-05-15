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Assumption deputies: Man arrested for stabbing someone, punching another person afterward
BELLE ROSE - Deputies arrested a Paincourtville man after he allegedly stabbed someone with a broken piece of wood from a door frame before punching another person.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Davonta Travon Beasley, 30, went into a home near Belle Rose before grabbing a broken piece of wood from the door frame, stabbing one victim before punching a second person multiple times in May 2023.
Deputies said Beasley had left the area prior to deputies arriving. He was arrested Thursday evening in Bertrandville.
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Beasley was booked for aggravated battery and simple battery. His bond was set to $50,000.
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