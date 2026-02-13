69°
Pecue Lane interchange along I-10 will now open in March, not February, DOTD says
ST. GEORGE — Drivers hoping to use the new interchange between Interstate 10 and Pecue Lane will have to wait a few more weeks, highway officials said.
After opening a wider Pecue Lane last month, road crews had hoped to allow access to I-10 in mid-February. The Department of Transportation Development said the interchange will now open in early March, weather permitting.
The crossing features a "diverging diamond" interchange, in which traffic on Pecue Lane will appear to go in the wrong direction as it crosses over I-10. The design allows for quicker access onto and off of the interstate.
DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett told WBRZ about the delay Friday.
