85°
Latest Weather Blog
Paul Skenes, Olivia Dunne make appearance in Tiger Stadium for LSU-Arkansas game
BATON ROUGE - LSU power couple Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne spent their Saturday cheering on the Tigers in Death Valley.
Skenes, the national champion pitcher who was picked first overall in MLB Draft this summer, shared a photo of the pair in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.
View this post on Instagram
Trending News
Following months of speculation, Skenes confirmed last month that he and Dunne — a trailblazer in the NIL world — were an item after the LSU gymnast was spotted at his pro baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Angel Reese hosts back to school giveaway at McKinley Elementary for EBR...
-
St. Amant Fire Department raising money to buy new equipment for fighting...
-
Flu shots readily available during Ochsner's 'Flu Shot Fair'
-
Helicopter jammed under I-12 overpass removed
-
K-9 'Kane' passes away from unexpected illness