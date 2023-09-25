85°
Paul Skenes, Olivia Dunne make appearance in Tiger Stadium for LSU-Arkansas game

Monday, September 25 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU power couple Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne spent their Saturday cheering on the Tigers in Death Valley.

Skenes, the national champion pitcher who was picked first overall in MLB Draft this summer, shared a photo of the pair in Tiger Stadium Saturday night. 

Following months of speculation, Skenes confirmed last month that he and Dunne — a trailblazer in the NIL world — were an item after the LSU gymnast was spotted at his pro baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

