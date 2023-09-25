Paul Skenes, Olivia Dunne make appearance in Tiger Stadium for LSU-Arkansas game

BATON ROUGE - LSU power couple Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne spent their Saturday cheering on the Tigers in Death Valley.

Skenes, the national champion pitcher who was picked first overall in MLB Draft this summer, shared a photo of the pair in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Skenes (@paulskenes)

Following months of speculation, Skenes confirmed last month that he and Dunne — a trailblazer in the NIL world — were an item after the LSU gymnast was spotted at his pro baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.