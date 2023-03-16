Paul Rice publishes heartfelt note to his daughter, Allie, six months after her killing

BATON ROUGE – It’s been six months since Allie Rice was shot to death on Government Street. Her killing remains unsolved, and police have not announced any leads in their investigation other than to say they believe her killing was a random act of violence.

On Thursday, Paul Rice, the father of the LSU senior, posted a heartfelt Facebook message to his daughter, saying he still wakes up each morning hoping the news of her death was just a bad dream.

“I miss you every minute of every day. Visiting your grave this morning on the way to work was emotional - all the fading pictures, the flowers, the trinkets, the prominent quiet peace and calm - there is no doubt that you were loved by not just your family, but an entire community.”

In the message, he apologized for not visiting her grave more often.

“It is overwhelming emotionally to remember that you are in there, and not coming by the house later for dinner. But know that thoughts of you are in my mind from the moment I wake up until I fall asleep at night,” he wrote.

He also wrote that he’s sorry her killers have not been caught.

“We may never get the full closure that we want or need, but it hurts me most that I did not get to tell you that I love you that one last time.”

He also lamented the violence that has happened since his daughter’s death.

“I'm sorry that despite the awakening and anger from a large part of our community, that we still have not affected the entire community and continue to see these horrible acts committed EVERY DAY.”

“I'm sorry that someone out there knows who did it, how they did it, why they did it - but can't find it within themselves to provide the information. And meanwhile the homicide count in our area keeps piling up,” he wrote.

Paul Rice also said he tries to help as best he can, through efforts such as the Page-Rice Camera Initiative, named in honor of Allie and 3-year-old Devin Page, who was shot and killed while he slept in his bed. The camera initiative is designed to put more surveillance around the city.

“I try every day to find a way to affect change, I try to keep your name out there in a positive way, I try to make contact and alliances with those who can help. Some days I don't have the battle in me - but I try to take advantage of every day that I do.”

And while it’s been half a year since his daughter was killed, Paul Rice wrote that he is not sure he will ever be the same again.

“Distraction and loss of attention span has become the new normal. My smile has been replaced by numbness and sadness. Every day ends being mentally and emotionally drained. But, we continue to fight on.

“Allie this fight for you won't end,” he wrote.