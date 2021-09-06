Patriots release WR Antonio Brown amid sexual assault allegations

UPDATE: The Patriots announced Friday that they have released Antonio Brown.

Brown tweeted Friday that he was "thankful for the opportunity" given to him by the Patriots.

BATON ROUGE - A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday accusing NFL star Antonio Brown of raping a former LSU gymnast while she was his trainer, The Advocate reports.

The lawsuit says Britney Taylor claims Brown owes her compensation for physical injuries, emotional pain, and other damages.

Taylor was an LSU gymnast from 2012 to 2013. After leaving LSU, she opened a training center in Memphis. In 2017, Taylor began training Brown to help improve his strength and flexibility.

Brown's attorney is denying her allegations, arguing that the physical relationship that took place between his client and Taylor was "entirely consensual."

According to The Advocate, Taylor alleged that Brown exposed himself and kissed her without her consent while she stayed with him in Pittsburgh; she alleges she pushed him away because she was in a relationship with another man. Though she “had no interest in a sexual relationship with Brown,” she wanted the professional training arrangement to remain.

As separate incident states while at his home in Miami, Brown masturbated near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back, then later bragged about it in a series of text messages, Taylor alleges in the lawsuit.

Taylor also says that in May 2018, after a night out at a Miami-area club, she went back to Brown's home in Miami to use the bathroom and have some food, and Brown "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and forcibly raped her."

The lawsuit comes days after Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders. Saturday, he was picked up by the New England Patriots.