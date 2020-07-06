Patrick Mahomes becomes highest-paid player ever

82°
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The NFL Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, inked a huge contract extension, becoming the highest-paid player in sports history.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported the deal is worth somewhere “over $400 million” and Ian Rapoport later reported it's likely worth just more than $500 million. The contract extension keeps Mahomes with the Chiefs for at least 12 years.

Mahomes had two years left on his current contract before agreeing to the ten-year extension.

Mahomes broke records by being the first quarterback to win a league MVP and Super Bowl before turning 25.

