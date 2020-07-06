Patrick Mahomes becomes highest-paid player ever

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The NFL Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, inked a huge contract extension, becoming the highest-paid player in sports history.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported the deal is worth somewhere “over $400 million” and Ian Rapoport later reported it's likely worth just more than $500 million. The contract extension keeps Mahomes with the Chiefs for at least 12 years.

This will make it the largest contract not just in NFL history, but in sports history. https://t.co/lKqNNqMGq7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

The #Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have agreed to terms on a 10-year extension worth $503 million, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He gets $477M in guarantee mechanisms and gives the ability for Mahomes to have outs if the guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. No trade clause — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2020

Mahomes had two years left on his current contract before agreeing to the ten-year extension.

Mahomes broke records by being the first quarterback to win a league MVP and Super Bowl before turning 25.