Pat Shingleton: "Weather Phobia..."

When the thunder rumbles, our pet Yorkie reacts. Years ago our kids re-named him Mr. Shivers. Doggie may suffer from Brontophobia or the fear of thunder. There are many phobias related to storms and other weather phenomena. If strong gusty winds are bothersome, winds and drafts are Aerophobias and Anemophobias. Surprisingly, the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights present symptoms of Auroraphobia. The fear of snow and snow accumulations is called Chionophobia. The phobia for dense fog is Homlichophobia while dampness and moisture are characteristics of Hygrophobia. One of the leading weather related phobias is the fear of tornadoes or Kyklonasophobia. Fear of coldness and cold weather is Kryophobia while heat is Thermophobia. The prediction of rain and flooding may cause distress for some and are classified as Ombrophobia and Pymmyraphobia but severe storms with lightning, thunder and downpours are Trikymia and Kataigidaphobia.