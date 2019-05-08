Pat Shingleton: "Twister Outbreaks..."

The National Severe Storms Forecast Center evaluates tornadoes. The "Ten Famous Tornado Outbreaks" was compiled by Joseph G. Galway of the National Severe Storms Forecast Center. Their survey targeted outbreaks between 1870 and 1979 selecting ten superlative twisters based on the number of tornadoes, associated deaths and damage. Each outbreak included some identifying feature making it different from the other outbreaks. In the first position is the “Super Outbreak” from April 3-4, 1974 where tornadoes were reported in 13 states and Canada resulting in 315 deaths over 11 states. “The Enigma Outbreak” or “Great Tornado Outbreak” of February 19, 1884 is second on the list where 60 twisters were recorded from Mississippi to Virginia with 1200 deaths and $3,000,000 in damage. Number 3 is the “Palm Sunday Outbreak” of April 11, 1965. From Iowa to Ohio 51 tornadoes caused 256 deaths and $2,000,000 in damage. On March 18, 1925 seven tornadoes in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana caused 740 deaths and $18,000,000 in damage for the #4 position. More of the list Monday. The "Tupelo-Gainesville Outbreak" from April 5 to 6 in 1936 found 17 tornadoes cutting across Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas causing 446 deaths and $18,000,000 in damage. Number 6 on the list takes us back to May 27, 1896 when 18 tornadoes caused 306 deaths and $15,000,000 in damage called the "St. Louis, Missouri Outbreak." In the Number 7 slot is the "Dierks, Arkansas Outbreak" of March 21-22, 1952 where 204 deaths were recorded from 28 tornadoes. Position Number 8 is held by the "Northern Alabama Outbreak" of March 21-22, 1932. From 33 twisters, 334 people died with $5,000,000 in damage. Rounding out 9th and 10th is "Louisiana-Georgia Outbreak" of April 24-25, 1908 with 18 tornadoes to the "Easter Sunday Outbreak" of March 23, 1913.