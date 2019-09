Pat Shingleton: "The Worst September Storms..."

Statistics note that 37% of all named storms, 47% of all named hurricanes and 55% of all major hurricanes occur in the month of September. Before the “naming” of hurricanes, Louisiana storms making landfall in September include: The September 22, 1909 Storm, The September 22, 1926 Storm, The September 21, 1947 Storm and The September 6, 1948 Storm. All landed within close proximity of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Others include Flossy on September 25, 1956, Fern on September 13, 1971, Carmen on September 9, 1974, Babe on September 9, 1977, Elena on September 2, 1985 and Florence on September 9, 1988. Most notably to our readers is Betsy, hitting New Orleans on this date in 1965 and Rita in 2005. The worst September storm for Baton Rouge? Gustav.