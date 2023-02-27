Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: The Term-Honeymoon..."
Following the spectacular shots of the Supermoon and not expecting another event such as this until 2034, we'll look to another full moon on December 13th. The term “honeymoon” dates back to the 1500s when newlyweds enjoyed the fullness of a full moon replicating the period after their marriage. Once the couple settled into their home it was presumed that the experience would “wane,” thus the reference to a waning moon. As noted in a previous post, dirt fllors would collect rain water as it progressed under the door. To prevent this water intrusion, hay, straw or thresh was placed in front of the doorway to hold back the rain, thus the term "threshold" and the tradition of carrying the bride over the threshold. Expressen.se reports that Erika Svanstrom and her husband, Stefan, experienced an unusual honeymoon in 2011. The couple experienced six natural disasters that began with a major snowstorm in Munich, followed by a cyclone in Cairns, Australia, and catastrophic flooding in Brisbane. When they arrived in New Zealand a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck. The Sandstorms were in Tokyo when another earthquake and tsunami occurred then ended their trip in Bali during a monsoon. The Svanstroms hold the world record for the most consecutive days of psychological therapy.
