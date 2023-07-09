Pat Shingleton: "The Stick and Exhaustion..."

Candlestick Park, was situated on the western shore of the San Francisco Bay was constructed in the late 1950s on the cheapest plot of land available but suitable for a stadium. It opened in April of 1960 and closed August 14, 2014. The stadium was noted for its windy conditions and architect John Bolles designed the park to protect it from wind by installing a boomerang-shaped baffle in the upper tier. This design never worked and for its first ten seasons the wind whistled in from left-center toward right center and once it was expanded to accommodate the football 49ers by enclosing it, the wind was stronger and colder. Built originally with a radiant heating system, Candlestick or The Stick, became known as not only the windiest ball-yard but the coldest in the major leagues. Finally, Whether it's the NFL, the SEC or LHSAA, football players are back at it and they run-the-risk of contact injury and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion is a physiologic state brought on when the body is overexposed to high temperature and high humidity. In getting rid of excess heat, the body causes a sharp curtailment of heat production within the body. Symptoms include sub-normal body temperature, clammy skin, dizziness, vomiting and rapid pulse rate. Normal human body temperature is 98.6 degrees. A person cannot handle internal body temperatures more than 108 degrees for an extended period of time. A lethal result of too much heat is heat-stroke. As perspiration stops, body heat accumulates rapidly, raising the body temperature to 110 degrees. The skin becomes hot and dry, the pulse is irregular and fast and the victim falls into a coma and is delirious. Convulsions and death by asphyxia may follow.