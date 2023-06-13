76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pat Shingleton: "The Season Ends..."

7 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Friday, November 27 2015 Nov 27, 2015 November 27, 2015 4:15 AM November 27, 2015 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton

Trending News

Hurricane Season 2015 will end this Monday, November 30th. The season concludes with eleven  
named storms, four hurricanes and two major hurricanes. Seasonal averages offer twelve, 
six and two. Many hurricane seasons have lasted into December. Thanksgiving traditionally 
signals the  end of the season except for the year 1898. This is an example where calm weather, 
the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rapidly deteriorated. A New England nor'easter quickly advanced 
to a tropical storm and hurricane status, resulting in 90-mile-per-hour winds and 30-foot-seas. 
In those days, steamships made regular runs from port to port, transporting supplies and 
passengers to various locations. These vessels were designed for speed, especially within 
bays and coastal areas. One steamship, "The Portland," was a well-known ship with an equally 
well-known Captain known as a "storm racer." It was advised that he remain in port, instead his
ship sank that fateful Saturday at 9:30 pm a time that was verified by pocket watches that came 
ashore. The storm was named, "The 1898 Hurricane" and claimed 190 lives and was one of the 
worst in New England history. One hundred and fifty ships went down or were scuttled on that 
fateful evening. In August,  2002 the wreckage of the Portland was located.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days