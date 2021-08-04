It was a dark day in early September, 1881 in New England. Only 10% of available sunlight

was found that day as smoke from fires in Michigan, New York, and Ontario closed schools and

businesses. On September 4, 1910, forest fires in northern Idaho and Washington burnt three

million acres of land and killed 82 people as 72 were firefighters. Ships at sea were lost when

the smoke drifted into the ocean. September 5, 1933 found a hurricane making landfall north of

Brownsville, TX, with 106 M.P.H. winds. Citrus trees and fruit clogged area roads with reports

of houses floating for ten miles. Due to the salty storm surge farmland to this day is still unusable.

Known as a compact but intense hurricane, it caused damage in the upper Florida Keys and a

storm surge of 18 to 20 feet. I ts winds leveled buildings in Islamorada as numerous World War I

veterans were killed by the storm surge while building the Key West Extension of the Florida

East Coast Railroad. Prior to the naming of storms this was known as the Labor Day Hurricane

of 1935. Other Labor Day storms that pounded L ouisiana include Isaac that made the list in 2012.

Gustav posted the highest winds ever recorded while Lili and Rita contributed their share of

destruction on our state.