63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pat Shingleton: "Thank Goodness for the Bouquet..."

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 June 02, 2020 9:00 AM June 02, 2020 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton:

Trending News

Welcome to June with 18 days until summertime starts.Traditionally, May and June were the months that the majority nuptials took place. Long before air conditioning, antiperspirants and perfumes, hot temperatures and high humidity created some bothersome odors. To combat these “smells”, brides would carry a bouquet of flowers and the tradition continues today. Years ago, roofs on houses were thatched with thick straw and no rafters. The straw protected dogs, cats, mice and bugs from the elements. During persistent showers, thunderstorms or a brief downpour, the animals and insects would fall from the roof. These episodes initiated the saying… “It’s raining cats and dogs.”  If your wedding is this weekend, prepare for a few more showers possibly complemented by Tropical Storm Cristobal, currently a Tropical Depression in the "toe" of the Gulf of Mexico the Bay of Campeche.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days