Pat Shingleton: "Thank Goodness for the Bouquet..."

Welcome to June with 18 days until summertime starts.Traditionally, May and June were the months that the majority nuptials took place. Long before air conditioning, antiperspirants and perfumes, hot temperatures and high humidity created some bothersome odors. To combat these “smells”, brides would carry a bouquet of flowers and the tradition continues today. Years ago, roofs on houses were thatched with thick straw and no rafters. The straw protected dogs, cats, mice and bugs from the elements. During persistent showers, thunderstorms or a brief downpour, the animals and insects would fall from the roof. These episodes initiated the saying… “It’s raining cats and dogs.” If your wedding is this weekend, prepare for a few more showers possibly complemented by Tropical Storm Cristobal, currently a Tropical Depression in the "toe" of the Gulf of Mexico the Bay of Campeche.