Pat Shingleton: "Saxby's Gale..."

3 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 03 2017 Oct 3, 2017 October 03, 2017 10:32 PM October 03, 2017 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton:

Whether it’s the stock market or weather, predictions are made every day based upon data and trends. In 1868, a prediction for severe storms was made on a specific day, ten months in advance. It was Christmas Day, 1868 and British naval engineer Stephen Martin Saxby made this astounding prediction. Through the London newspaper, The Standard, he believed an "atmospheric disturbance" would occur on the following October 5. On October 4, 1869 in the northeastern United States and Canadian Maritime Provinces a gale claimed 100 lives, destroyed homes and grounded ships. It became known as "Saxby's Gale." Saxby's prediction was based on the position of the moon relative to the Earth. This scenario repeated itself during Hurricane Lili in October, 2002.

