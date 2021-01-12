Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "Saxby's Gale..."
Whether it’s the stock market or weather, predictions are made every day based upon data and trends. In 1868, a prediction for severe storms was made on a specific day, ten months in advance. It was Christmas Day, 1868 and British naval engineer Stephen Martin Saxby made this astounding prediction. Through the London newspaper, The Standard, he believed an "atmospheric disturbance" would occur on the following October 5. On October 4, 1869 in the northeastern United States and Canadian Maritime Provinces a gale claimed 100 lives, destroyed homes and grounded ships. It became known as "Saxby's Gale." Saxby's prediction was based on the position of the moon relative to the Earth. This scenario repeated itself during Hurricane Lili in October, 2002.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man with lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits has small victory, will...
-
Governor announces Tuesday news conference, expected to discuss next phase of La.'s...
-
Long-term care facility residents overjoyed over vaccine after months without contact with...
-
State Police makes history with 3 minority employees in top command-level positions
-
Number of COVID-19 vaccine sites nearly doubles in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans