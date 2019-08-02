Pat Shingleton: "Quack-Quack..."

Tis the Season - DUCK SEASON and it will be a "blast" this weekend for duck hunters. With a wake-up temperature near 50 degrees and north winds the blinds on the window will be raised and trips to the blinds will start early. It's a tradition for Luke Guarisco and the “Luke Guarisco Duck Calling Competition.” It begins at Avoca and Pecan Island Duck Clubs this morning with awards presented this evening. Steven Green, Matt Suarage and Brad Ewing will lead in a moment of silence and award the “Hank the Wonder Dog” Award. Noting also that geese fly in a "V" formation, providing the flock with 80% greater flying range than if each was on its own. Flying out of formation causes resistance drag. Geese return to take advantage of the lifting power from the bird in front of it. When a lead goose tires, it rotates back and another goose assumes the point position. Geese in the rear honk to encourage those ahead to hold their speed. If a goose gets sick or wounded, two geese leave the formation to lend help and remain with it until death or flying again.