Pat Shingleton: "Perfect for the Run..."

My colleague Josh Eachus advanced an interesting column on ideal running conditions. French researchers found that thermometers registering readings in the lower 40s produce the fastest marathon times. This was determined by examining

running times for 1.8 million participants over a 10-year period. Faster runners that generate more body heat also performed better when readings registered in the upper 30s. Josh referenced Alex Hutchinson of "Runner's World." Hutchinson noted the correlation of weather in the fall and spring and the fastest times. Courses with hills actually produce better times than easier, flatter courses due to ideal temperatures. Friday’s weather will be cloudy with temperatures ranging from 57 degrees to 68 degrees. Showery activity should hold-off on Saturday until the late afternoon and evening. Saturday’s high 76 but falling temperatures to 45 for the overnight low. Prepare for a 20 degree temperature change on Sunday with 51 degrees your 7:00 AM start to a high of 76.