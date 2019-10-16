Pat Shingleton: "Luc and the Johnson Family..."

Being in television for 43 years there are memories, situations and instances too numerous to review. You are in front of a machine, often referred to as a camera, communicating a message. Most often a forecast or weather opinion making a prediction or a projection, most importantly advancing a message with your communicative skills. Some compliment you by noting the ease in which you do so. It wouldn't occur without those "behind" the machines or the cameras. I remember Jackie Reynolds and Clay Recard assisting me or Andy Shongen at WIIC/WPXI in Pittsburgh who also did the same by advancing the commercial breaks from the sidelines of the early televised Steeler games. But one person in these last 38 years has truly assisted me like no other and that was and is Luc Johnson. When I returned to Baton Rouge in 1981, Luc and his brother Matt were on the floor with "WePlay Baton Rouge," our locally produced game show. "Hot Line After Dark" was our late night talk show with Ed Ball in the "booth" and Luc "on-the-floor." When I was out "going-live" with weather at a "Back-Yard-Bar-B-Que" Luc took care of the maps at the station with assistance as well with the "Firehouse Cook-Offs." For others on-the-set, he was the go-to guy. Changing out lights assisting in a half dozen new news sets and never saying "No!" when a "Yes" was always his response. After 42 years with WBRZ, Luc Johnson retired from the station and the News, Weather and Sports segments. Thanks Luc for all of your assistance. Enjoy many, many years of fishing and relaxation. As our General Manager noted at Luc's good-bye luncheon on Tuesday, October 14, 2019, with Luc's Dad, Bob, and his brother Matt, a Johnson Family member has been with our station for more than 50 years.