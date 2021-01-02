Pat Shingleton: "In the Dark, Is Good!"

Once our late afternoon thunderstorms end, our “weather-watchers” forward spectacular pictures of sunsets that we share with our viewers. As noted in a previous column, research indicates that there are physical benefits to sunsets. Scientists have discovered that during complete darkness, a body produces the hormone melatonin. Melatonin fights diseases, including breast and prostate cancer. Small amounts of light around your bed at night switch off the production of melatonin and a dark night may keep certain cancers under control. Light during the evening hours, emanating from your bedroom television, activates other “daytime” immune system hormones. If these are compromised, illnesses are more likely. Scientists contend nature also needs darkness, as the immune systems of animals weaken if they are subjected to artificial light during the overnight hours. Some folks don't like "being in the dark," - no pun intended, but darkness for health and rest is an eye opener...