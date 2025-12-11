Pat Shingleton: "Gustav and The Quake..."

Here's a column submitted the day before the worst hurricane in the history of Baton Rouge landed... Gustav was a timber remover for our city. Here is what I wrote..."A battle is underway between a high pressure ridge sliding into Tennessee and Hurricane Gustav, moving into the Gulf. What comes into play, in this scenario, is the exact point of landfall from this storm and the intensity of the storm when it hits. Hurricane Gustav, on its current course and speed, should enter the Gulf after Midnight tonight. By Noon on Sunday the model runs will come into agreement, verifying landfall and strength. The battle will set-up between the high and whether it drifts south and if Gustav outruns the high. Should the two interact, the storm slows parks offshore and creates a possible rain event that could mirror a combination of Andrew and Tropical Storm Allison." Finally, in 1886 Charleston, South Carolina had a population of 53,000. The Ashley and Cooper Rivers create a peninsula where Charleston sits. The Old Farmer’s Almanac-Acts of God reports that at 9:51 PM on August 31, 1866, a shudder passed through the city followed by an unusual rolling sound that increased to a deafening roar. Every person, building and the earth was in jarring motion for 40 seconds. Residents of nearby Summerville reported booms that sounded like artillery fire. Panic enveloped Charleston and The Great Charleston Earthquake recorded 17 major shocks, destroying more than 100 buildings with total damage estimated at $6 million. The same quake was felt from Canada to Cuba and from Iowa to Bermuda.