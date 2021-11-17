Pat Shingleton: "Foooog in Trepassey..."



Monday morning our overnight low was recorded at 74 degrees, this tied the record low for the warmest morning dating back to 1966. Tuesday morning's 75 degree reading once again tied the warmest record low for the date going back to 1941 with 60 degrees Wednesday morning, three clicks off the record in 1914. This morning we'll begin with a 67 "more comfortable" 67 degree overnight low. Next Tuesday we should enjoy cooler mornings and a taste of October. In addition to cooler weather we also advance into "fog season." There’s a small fishing village in Newfoundland that is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the foggiest place in the world. Trepassey, located on the Avalon Peninsula, averages 160 days of fog per year. In addition, Newfoundland’s provincial capital, St. John, north of Trepassey, experiences 124 days of fog per year, giving it the distinction as the foggiest major city in Canada. St. John is also recognized as the rainiest urban location with 60 inches or five feet of rain each year. Hold on, there are a few more distinctions for this town. It’s also the snowiest with 1414.34 inches; the windiest with a daily average of 15 mph; the cloudiest with only 1,497 hours of sunshine and having the greatest number of days of freezing rain per year at 38.