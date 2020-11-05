71°
Pat Shingleton: Flooding and...a Famous Tree"

5 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 20 2015 Aug 20, 2015 August 20, 2015 3:00 AM August 20, 2015 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton

Often, just that one storm jogs your memory and resonates until your latter years. Some will remember Andrew or Betsy, Rita, Katrina or Gustav. Some will remember this date, August 20, 1969, when a massive clean-up was underway following the landfall of Hurricane Camille. The storm caused flooding and mudslides in the James and York River basins in Virginia. Rainfall totals were 31 inches with 109 fatalities. On August 21, 1856, the 200 year-old majestic white oak tree in Hartford, CT., known as The Charter Oak was destroyed by a fierce wind storm. The tree hid the Charter from King James II in 1687. The tree was selected to hide the Charter from King James in 1687. On August 21, 1984, a late afternoon thunderstorm hit Pueblo Colorado, closing the state fair for one day. Golf ball size hail popped 500 light bulbs on a carnival ride with 9 injuries and $40 million in damage.

