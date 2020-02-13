Pat Shingleton: "February, 1899 and Water Turbines"

Years ago, tidal power has been tested in France, Canada and Russia. The first underwater tidal power station occurred in Kvalsund Strait near Hammerfest, Norway. The Hammerfest turbine sits on a stand-alone, 25 meter tower at the bottom of the sea. It's quiet, fish friendly and is far away from the keels of passing ships. It uses a 200-ton underwater turbine that resembles a windmill. The turbine spins 180 degrees every six hours to capture the tides and generates 300 kilowatts of power for about 1000 homes. The Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society reported that the SINTEF Energy Research Project originally encountered a few challenges. Water moves much slower than wind, is about 850 times as heavy as air and causes stress on the turbines. Costs are about three times more than electricity created by a hydroelectric plant but could provide another resource for Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. Another item...The cold blast of February 1899 was one of the most severe ever recorded. All-time record lows were logged in Milligan, OH at minus 39 degrees and Camp Clarke, NE at -47. Local and state records were posted at Tallahassee dropping to -2 and Minden, LA with a frigid minus 16 degrees. All time record lows are still on the books: Dallas at -8, Kansas City at -22, Washington D.C. at -15 and Lawrenceville, PA dropping to -39. Adding to the super cold was a super blizzard from New Hampshire to Georgia with Virginia recording 40 inches of snow. Once the cold blast made it to Baton Rouge, ice-floes blocked the Mississippi River at New Orleans for the second time in history.