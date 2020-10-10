Pat Shingleton: "Earthworms, Fog and Delta..."

With hopes that your family and property were spared from Delta, we received a message from George Armstrong from Dutchtown:

"I thought viewers might find it of some interest that Hurricane Delta is passing through the state and near the city of Monroe, which is the original home of Delta Air Lines. The airline was founded there in the early 50’s, I believe, by two crop dusters. The name Delta for them referred to the cotton growing region which extended from Natchez (The Eola Hotel) up the Mississippi River to Memphis (The Peabody Hotel). Have a safe evening."

Thanks George, years ago, Cape Town, South Africa implemented a procedure at their restaurants that has possibilities at our landfill locations. The Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town is the city’s oldest and most notable hotel and used earthworms to dispose of vegetable food waste. Environmentalists in South Africa determined that organic waste in landfill sites produces most of the carbon dioxide, methane and green house gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to global warming. Earthworms prevent the release of methane by consuming the waste and transferring it to organic matter. Worms reduce waste by 70 percent and neutralize harmful bacteria such as E. coli. In addition, the process increases potassium and nitrogen levels in the soil. Through the worm farm the hotel originally processed 20 percent of its organic waste and after nine months increased the waste to 100%. There’s a small fishing village in Newfoundland that is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the foggiest place in the world. Trepassey, located on the Avalon Peninsula, averages 160 days of fog per year. Newfoundland’s provincial capital, St. John, north of Trepassey, experiences 124 days of fog per year. St. John is also the rainiest with 60 inches or five feet of rain each year. Hold on, there are a few more distinctions for this town. It’s also the snowiest with 1414.34 inches; the windiest with a daily average of 15 mph; the cloudiest with only 1,497 hours of sunshine and having the greatest number of days of freezing rain per year at 38.