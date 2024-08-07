Pat Shingleton - Community Service

Pat Shingleton signed off from forecasting the weather on January 29, 2021, after holding that position at WBRZ since 1981. Pat now serves as a Community Service Ambassador for WBRZ.

Pat has been in broadcasting for 41 years. Originally from Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Pat attended Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and he has a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pat began as a weathercaster at KQTV-TV in St. Joseph, Missouri. Then he moved to Baton Rouge before relocating to WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Since his 1981 return to Baton Rouge as WBRZ's Chief Forecaster, Pat has accepted many responsibilities. He is the President of Pat Shingleton Productions and has produced, distributed and syndicated various shows, such as We Play Baton Rouge, The Fifth Quarter, and Hotline After Dark. Since 1992, Pat has tracked Santa Claus' location on Christmas Eve with other weathercasters from around the country in his syndicated project, "Santa Tracks."

Pat has held membership in various professional organizations, such as the American Meteorological Society, the National Weather Association and the National Association of Television Program Executives. He has been recognized by the Louisiana Associated Press for his weather presentations, most recently winning first place in the "Breaking Weather" category in 2011, and he was selected the best in the state in 1991, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2009. In 2006, Pat received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

In conjunction with his position as a weathercaster for WBRZ, Pat is involved in many community activities. He is Chairman of the Board for WBRZ's "Pat's Coats for Kids." He developed the concept for the St. Vincent De Paul Society's Community Pharmacy, creating the "Fill a Prescription for the Needy" project. He originated Baton Rouge's St. Patrick's Day parade, "The Wearin' of the Green," in 1986, and he continues to be the parade's coordinator.

Pat has been instrumental in raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for worthwhile causes such as the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, Our Lady of Mercy's "Campaign for Tomorrow", The Diocese of Baton Rouge's "Preparing for the New Millennium" and Catholic High School's "Second Century of Excellence". He co-hosted the Children's Miracle Network's telecast, benefiting Our Lady of The Lake's Children's Hospital. In 2003, Pat received the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation's Volunteer Activist Award. In 2005, the Society of Fundraising Professionals honored him as their "Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser."

Pat has been a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church since 1980, assisting in numerous positions for the church and school. He is currently a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Commentator for the church.

He is married to Mabyn Kean Shingleton and has two children, Michael and Katie.

Twitter:@Pat_Shingleton

Email:PatS@wbrz.com