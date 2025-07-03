77°
Pat Shingleton: "Changing OUt the Screens..."

9 years 9 months 20 hours ago Friday, October 02 2015 Oct 2, 2015 October 02, 2015 3:00 AM October 02, 2015 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton

With overnight lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the  upper 70s, it's a great way to start the month.  It's also a reminder that many more Autumn-like days will be on the weather menu. Often, our seasonal changes can change our relaxation time to chore time. Tasks include checking the air conditioning units in the spring to keep them humming throughout the summer. Furnace tune-ups prevent problems during the super cold days. I will be preparing the Fall garden to prepare for hopefully a good vegetable crop. One of the traditions when we were kids was the autumn chore known as “changing out the screens.”  Sixteen windows on a three story house held screens that kept the summer breezes in and the bugs out. In early October the screens came out and from the outside, “storm windows” were hooked-in. The reference of “storm windows” may have been a misnomer because only occasionally would a true fall or winter storm batter those windows.  Looking back, maybe they should have been called “keep-the-cold-out” windows.

