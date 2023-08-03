Pat Shingleton: "Car Hopping and Hitting the Sleds"

In South Louisiana, car-hopping occurred at Hopper's or Sonic where "car hops" delivered the burgers, fries and shakes. Car hopping in Western Pennsylvania occurred during the winter months after a heavy snow. Our favorite "jump-on" spot was Pete Pavlovic's Store. With a half-foot of snow on Brighton Road and without traction, cars would spin across the icy, snow-covered road, trying to make it up the grade. Hiding behind the store we'd wait for the right moment to "hop the cars" by grasping the rear car bumper at the right moment then gliding down the road for at least forty yards as our boots created a snow wake. This same scenario was experienced by Pat Quigley and his buddies in New Jersey and was referred to as "skitching." The next day at school we often found a car-hopper with a gigantic bump on his head. There were always be a few dry spots on the road where our boots stopped sliding and our heads met the trunk of the car. another December memory...Both ends of Pennsylvania are experiencing a dumping of snow and it was rare if we didn't receive the "white stuff" around Christmas. The Sudano brothers were n charge of the bonfire, at the bottom of the sledding trail. The night before, "the hill" was watered down and as the temps dropped a solid sheet of ice formed. By morning, cars couldn't get up the icy mound but the sleds sure went down. The trail cut across Longview Drive, just to the left of Aunt Mae's house and ended in the woods with a series of homemade "jumps," putting us airborne. It ended not far from Nick and Tom's fire. In the fire was lunch that consisted of baked potatoes and apples, wrapped in foil.