Pat Shingleton: "Bye-Bye April and Baseball..."

We say goodbye to April on Monday and rewind to some interesting weather events on this date. “Oceania” are land areas that are not a part of a continent. On this date in 1912 a temperature of 108 degrees was recorded at Tuguegarao, Philippines for Oceania’s all-time recorded high. In 1898 the latest-in-the-season measurable snowfall for Washington, D.C. was noted along with a record low of 33 degrees. Also in District of Columbia on April 30, 1938, meteorologists attending the American Geophysical Union reported baseball sized hail that whitened the ground setting a record hail event and in 1994, thunderstorm winds blew a power line onto a fence in Franklin County, PA, electrocuting 15 cows and illuminating the fence like a toaster. WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble noted recently the gimmicks ball parks use these days to entertain the crowds. My brother Kevin and I reminisce about our trips to Forbes Field in Pittsburgh during our Little League years. There were no gimmicks at this ball park, just baseball. Our Dad, Hab Shingleton, would load his sons into the station wagon and head to a double header. Of course we had our Wilson glove with us just in case we snagged one during batting practice or during the game. Dick Stuart was at first, Billy Maz at second, Smokey Burgess behind the plate, Roberto in right and of course the Voice of the Pirates, Bob Prince. As for concessions - it was Mom’s meatloaf sandwiches on homemade buns and a thermos of Kool-Aid.