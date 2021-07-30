Pat Shingleton: "Baseball Season and Super Brown Frosty"

We’re eleven days into the spring season and we can’t rule out colder weather and possibly another snow event for our northern friends. On this date, 27 years ago, Myron L. Ace and eight of his friends were enjoying their induction into the Guinness Book of World Records. Myron and his crew used a crane to pile eight inch blocks of snow in the shape of a snowman in Anchorage, Alaska. The record setting snowman took three weeks to complete and after the group finished the project, Anchorage was hit with a dust storm driven by 70 mile-per-hour winds. Their masterpiece, named “Super Frosty,” was renamed “Super Brown Frosty” and was then recognized as a sculpture of brown sugar. April 2nd is the opening day for Baseball 2017. The Yankees head to ampa Bay, the Giants are in Arizona, the World Champion Cubs take on the Caridnals in St. Louis, and the Brave are in New York against thre Mets. the beginning of the season jogs memories of an old classmate and fellow ball-player and the difficulties of cold weather and baseball. Bob Haine was our star pitcher, had a great fast-ball and threw a no-hitter our senior year with the Riverside Panthers of Ellwood City, PA. Danny Oliastro, directed the Panthers to a couple of State Championships in the early 2000's. Danny was our assistant coach under Ed Ellenich who was obsessed with beating his hometown school, Monaca High. Ed also wanted the fastest team and most of the time we were running laps and sprints rather than embracing batting practice. Back to Bob and noting that our opener started with snow flurries and 30 degrees. Ahead 2 to 1 in the sixth, Andy Miller dropped a fly ball that brought two runs in for Monaca. Ed wasn't happy with the loss. Our hands were numb from the wooden bats and the cold weather but Bob's were excessively numb. During an argument in the school library, he punched Dave Pelloni in the head which compromised the pitching rotation.