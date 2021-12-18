Pat Shingleton: "April Events..."

Significant occurrences for the month of April take us back to April 11, 1925. Remnants of a limestone ball shattered near Bleckenstad, Sweden and researchers at Lund University found fossilized marine shells and animal particles resembling a trilobite. On April 11, 1983, a 100-pound ice block smashed onto the pavement in Wuxi, China. “The Almanac of the Infamous, the Incredible and the Ignored” reports that ice falls have been noted for hundreds of years. In the late 1700s, an elephant sized ice block fell in Seringapatam, India and in 1849 a thousand pound ice chunk clunked a farm in Ord, Scotland. Also in Scotland in 1950, 112 pounds of ice were collected in Dumbarton. In Hartford, Connecticut in 1985 a 1,500 pound sheet of ice, six feet in length, crashed into a fence. On April 13, 1871, renowned French scientist Camille Flammarion was writing "L’Atmosphere" when a strong wind gust blew open the window near his desk. In seconds the whirlwind shuffled his manuscript onto the street. The manuscript was transported through the rain to Lahure’s printing office in the Rude de Fleurus, a half-mile-away, without a single page destroyed or missing. Ironically, the scientist’s chapter was devoted to the force of wind. Glancing outside, one of Lahure’s publishing assistants noticed the rain and the manuscript strewn on the street. Thinking he had dropped the document he quickly retrieved it. He took the pages into the printing office and told no one for fear of termination; later disclosing the incident. Flammarion was also a collector of coincidences.