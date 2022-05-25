Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "A Great Lake Rises and A Look Back..."
Lake Michigan has risen so much that it is flooding the sewer system of Ludington. As fast as city workers pump out the water, the lake water returns and overflows roads, sidewalks and sewers in less than a day. A nearby town, Pentwater has rendered their connecting bridge unusable, due to the lake-water-effect. The City has purchased a ferry to move across the lake. Here's an archived article from September 5, 2012: "My son Michael was covering post-storm recovery efforts in St. James and St. John Parishes. Upon interviewing Serena Taylor, a storm victim who lost everything due to flooding, she commented, “You look like a crazy weatherman I watched in Pittsburgh!” Michael filled-in-the-blanks and confirmed his relationship to me, noting that I left Pittsburgh in 1981 to return to Baton Rouge. Serena’s daughter met and married a young man from Louisiana; she followed them here and arrived just before Hurricane Katrina in 2004. She also remembered my famous or not-so-famous “finger” arrow that I hid in my coat during my weather presentations and pointed weather features and weather systems, “in the right direction.” Storms are tough as Serena and I can attest to either snow storms or tropical storms."
