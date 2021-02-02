Pat Shingleton: "A Body Caught in the Current..."

Thanks to ace bagpiper, Banjo Bob Cargo, we're repeating an interesting column. In 1899, classical actor Charles Coughlan, from Prince Edward Island, Canada, relocated to Galveston, against his family’s wishes. Before pursuing his career he consulted a fortune teller who forewarned that he would die at the height of his fame in a southern city. The fortune teller said that he would not rest-in-peace until he was returned to his place of birth. Performing with an acting troupe in Galveston, he collapsed and died and was buried. Shortly after the burial, the Hurricane of 1899 hit Galveston, washing Charles’ casket into the Gulf of Mexico. Caught up in the Gulf Stream’s Loop Current, the casket moved along the Atlantic seaboard. Eight years later, fisherman discovered the casket at Prince Edward Island, Canada, where Coughlan once lived. Banjo Bob Cargo’s story noted another twist to this saga, noting that the popular actor was estranged from his wife but desired to return one day to a lover on Prince Edward Island.