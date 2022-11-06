Pat Shingleton:

On Lake Mille Lacs in Northern Minnesota, anglers drag fully-equipped, four ton houses onto the lake. Resting on two-foot thick ice, these generator powered $ 20,000 homes include carpet, parquet floors, microwaves, surround-sound, and satellite hook-ups. After drilling the hole, underwater cameras spot fish. Before technology, random “house-drops” couldn’t guarantee a good catch, however computers are now complimenting ice-fishing. Computers target reefs where fish feed and tapping a global positioning satellite also determines the perfect spot. Also, the artificial seeding of clouds began in the 1890's when scientists from the United States and Germany developed devices that projected dry ice into clouds. To this day experiments continue on dropping or shooting nuclei into clouds. In August, 2004, the country of Sri Lanka was in the midst of a severe drought. To remedy the situation a Buddhist organization called the Shanthi Foundation took to the skies. With the backing from Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, the organization secured special water that was blessed by Buddhist monks. In addition, the monks chanted special stanzas that would encourage rain. With the use of a helicopter, the water was sprayed over the north central and eastern sections of Sri Lanka. Another ritual was simultaneously enacted on the bank of a dry irrigation reservoir in the region. The rains came, accompanied by gusty winds that damaged power and telephone lines.