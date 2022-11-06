Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton:
Trending News
On Lake Mille Lacs in Northern Minnesota, anglers drag fully-equipped, four ton houses onto the lake. Resting on two-foot thick ice, these generator powered $ 20,000 homes include carpet, parquet floors, microwaves, surround-sound, and satellite hook-ups. After drilling the hole, underwater cameras spot fish. Before technology, random “house-drops” couldn’t guarantee a good catch, however computers are now complimenting ice-fishing. Computers target reefs where fish feed and tapping a global positioning satellite also determines the perfect spot. Also, the artificial seeding of clouds began in the 1890's when scientists from the United States and Germany developed devices that projected dry ice into clouds. To this day experiments continue on dropping or shooting nuclei into clouds. In August, 2004, the country of Sri Lanka was in the midst of a severe drought. To remedy the situation a Buddhist organization called the Shanthi Foundation took to the skies. With the backing from Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, the organization secured special water that was blessed by Buddhist monks. In addition, the monks chanted special stanzas that would encourage rain. With the use of a helicopter, the water was sprayed over the north central and eastern sections of Sri Lanka. Another ritual was simultaneously enacted on the bank of a dry irrigation reservoir in the region. The rains came, accompanied by gusty winds that damaged power and telephone lines.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
-
Police looking to question more family members before making arrest in infant...
-
LSU asking fans to carpool for Bama game, fears morning storms could...
-
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0