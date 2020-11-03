Pat Shingleton:

Weather observations probably first occurred when man first stomped around on the earth. The Babylonians recorded wind directions in 900 B.C.E.on an eight point compass. In India and Greece, during the fifth century, rainfall records were kept and from 1337 to 1344 Oxford scholar William Merle made the first systematic climatological recordings. In 1692 the English weekly newspaper, A Collection for the Improvement of Husbandry and Trade, provided readers with pressure readings, wind speeds and a comparison to previous years' weather. In England, The Monthly Weather Paper was the first journal attempting to predict weather. With the use of the telegraph, the British Meteorological Office issued daily predictions in 1861. On November 1, 1870, for the first time, weather observations were logged at 24 sites in the United States and telegraphed to Washington, DC, to prepare a national weather map. We've experienced spectacular November and Aumtumn weather. The next official full moon will occur on Sunday, November 29. The term “honeymoon” dates back to the 1500s when newlyweds enjoyed the fullness of the period after their marriage. Once the couple settled into their home it was presumed that the experience would “wane,” similar to a waning moon. Expressen.se reports that Erika Svanstrom and her husband, Stefan, experienced an unusual honeymoon in 2011. The couple experienced six natural disasters that began with a major snowstorm in Munich, followed by a cyclone in Cairns, Australia, and catastrophic flooding in Brisbane. When they arrived in New Zealand a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck. The Sandstorms’ were in Tokyo when the earthquake and tsunami occurred then ended their trip in Bali during a monsoon. The couple also set the Guinness Book of Records for the longest time spent in therapy.