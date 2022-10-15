88°
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured
AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite.
One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.
The 208 passengers in the train were headed to New Orleans. They were all transferred to charter buses following the crash, according to the news outlet.
