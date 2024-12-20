61°
Party City shutting down all stores after 40 years
BATON ROUGE - The largest party supply store in the country is shutting down all of its stores after nearly 40 years in business.
Party City's corporate employees were told Friday would be their last day of employment, as the company's CEO said Party City would be winding down operations immediately.
Party City Filed for bankruptcy in January of 2023. The plan canceled nearly one billion dollars in debt, dissolved the company's stock and kept a majority of its stores opens, but it wasn't enough to save the company due to the chain still having over $800 million in debt.
