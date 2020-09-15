Parts of Walker placed under boil advisory Tuesday

WALKER - Residents in parts of Livingston Parish are under a boil water advisory for the time being.

According to a statement from city officials Tuesday, addresses at the following locations should treat all tap water before consumption.

"Aydell Lane from Hwy 447 to Gaylord and all street adjacent including, Dana Street, Jan Street, Guy Street. Also included is Gaylord from Hwy 190 to Sellers Lane and adjacent street including Achord Lane, Carolyn Street, Joyce St. Lynn Street, Morning Glory, Lockhart, Pine Drive, Salt Dome Rd, Leroe Lane, Carla Drive and Black Mud to the Middle Colyell Creek Bridge."

The city says water in the system is currently subject to bacterial contamination which could cause illness.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.