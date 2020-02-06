Partial e-cigarette 'flavor ban' goes into effect today

On Thursday, Feb. 6 an e-cigarette policy that goes into effect will result in a number of flavored vaping products being removed from the market in the U.S.

CNN reports that the Trump administration announced the ban in September, saying they were creating a policy that eventually became known as a 'flavor ban.'

The original policy called for a removal of all flavors except tobacco.

But this version was eventually changed.

The final version of this policy, which was announced Jan. 2, included a number of exceptions that some have criticized as a "watering down of the flavor ban."

The policy is not actually a ban, but a system that represents the Food and Drug Administration's current stance on the dangers of vaping.

The policy is meant to terminate use of cartridge-based vaping products in flavors other than tobacco and menthol.

A cartridge, or pod, is described as "any small, enclosed unit (sealed or unsealed) designed to fit within or operate as part of" a vape.

So, if all goes according to plan, flavored cartridges should no longer be available on shelves or online in the US, with the exception of tobacco and menthol.

But realistically, this will require awareness and cooperation among retailers.

A number of leading e-cigarette companies previously indicated they will cooperate, and in some cases have already removed certain flavors from the market.

Juul, for example, had previously stopped selling mint, mango, creme and cucumber flavors -- leaving only tobacco and menthol.

The only way these flavored products would be allowed back on the market is if they obtain premarket authorization from the FDA.

Eventually, all vaping products will need to undergo the same premarket review.

That deadline is currently set for May.

Products not included in the FDA's newly enacted policy may stay on shelves for up to a year while the agency considers their applications.