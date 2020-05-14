78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road due to overturned truck

Thursday, May 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: City of Central/Facebook

CENTRAL - A Thursday morning crash resulted in the temporary closure of Greenwell Springs Road between Hooper Road and Denham Road.

According to city officials, an 18-wheeler overturned resulting in the temporary closure.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. and left one person wounded. Officials say the individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Central's Police Chief, Roger Corcoran, confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, and speed may have been a factor.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver will be cited as police must first proceed with their investigation. 

