Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road due to overturned truck
CENTRAL - A Thursday morning crash resulted in the temporary closure of Greenwell Springs Road between Hooper Road and Denham Road.
According to city officials, an 18-wheeler overturned resulting in the temporary closure.
The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. and left one person wounded. Officials say the individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Central's Police Chief, Roger Corcoran, confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, and speed may have been a factor.
At this time, it is unclear if the driver will be cited as police must first proceed with their investigation.
