Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road due to overturned truck

Photo: City of Central/Facebook

CENTRAL - A Thursday morning crash resulted in the temporary closure of Greenwell Springs Road between Hooper Road and Denham Road.

According to city officials, an 18-wheeler overturned resulting in the temporary closure.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. and left one person wounded. Officials say the individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Central's Police Chief, Roger Corcoran, confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, and speed may have been a factor.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver will be cited as police must first proceed with their investigation.