Latest Weather Blog
Part of Notre Dame support to be dismantled
PARIS (AP) - A Paris official says part of the support structure around Notre Dame Cathedral's rose windows is to be dismantled to prevent further damage following a massive fire.
The Culture Ministry's fire expert, Jose Vaz de Matos, told reporters that part of the triangular structure above the central rose window is to be taken down "to limit the movement" of the stone. De Matos said the main risk to the cathedral is the gables above the rose windows, which provide crucial support to the stained glass masterpieces.
He said the structure is particularly exposed to the wind, and the overall structure remains fragile. Police officials told The Associated Press that the triangular structure is leaning 20 centimeters forward toward the street since the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ground breaking ceremony to be held for Comite Diversion Canal project
-
Deputies searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries
-
Ascension School Board approves updated security measures
-
Sheriff's office searching for armed robbery suspect in West Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge teen reunites with paramedics who saved his life
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...