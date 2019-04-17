Part of Notre Dame support to be dismantled

PARIS (AP) - A Paris official says part of the support structure around Notre Dame Cathedral's rose windows is to be dismantled to prevent further damage following a massive fire.

The Culture Ministry's fire expert, Jose Vaz de Matos, told reporters that part of the triangular structure above the central rose window is to be taken down "to limit the movement" of the stone. De Matos said the main risk to the cathedral is the gables above the rose windows, which provide crucial support to the stained glass masterpieces.

He said the structure is particularly exposed to the wind, and the overall structure remains fragile. Police officials told The Associated Press that the triangular structure is leaning 20 centimeters forward toward the street since the fire.