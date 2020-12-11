72°
Part of French Quarter briefly cleared out Friday due to phony bomb threat

5 hours 29 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, December 11 2020 Dec 11, 2020 December 11, 2020 10:39 AM December 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - Police closed off a portion of the French Quarter Friday morning as they investigated a reported bomb threat in the area. 

City officials confirmed on social media shortly before 10 a.m. that Decatur Street was closed along Jackson Square while police looked into the threat.

The city said shortly after noon that police had located the suspicious object and determined it to be fake. 

The area near Jackson Square has since been reopened to traffic and pedestrians.

