Part of French Quarter briefly cleared out Friday due to phony bomb threat

Photo: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - Police closed off a portion of the French Quarter Friday morning as they investigated a reported bomb threat in the area.

City officials confirmed on social media shortly before 10 a.m. that Decatur Street was closed along Jackson Square while police looked into the threat.

The @NOPDNews is responding to a bomb threat in the #FrenchQuarter. Decatur is closed from Wilkerson to Dumaine. Avoid the area while police activity is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/FtMoKqbkG8 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) December 11, 2020

The city said shortly after noon that police had located the suspicious object and determined it to be fake.

The area near Jackson Square has since been reopened to traffic and pedestrians.