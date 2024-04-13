Parking the 'wrong' way could soon be allowed

BATON ROUGE - It's illegal to parallel park facing on-coming traffic, but a bill making its way through the state legislature would change that.

Current law requires vehicles to park within 18 inches of the curb with the right side of the vehicle, parallel to the curb. The bill proposing omitting residential districts.

The bill, filed by Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metarie, calls the law a "money grab," not a public safety issue.

Residents living in Baton Rouge who park the "wrong way" say it's easier.

"I'm not normally parked here for extended periods of time, it's just convenient," Corwin Bagley said.

Tina Ufford said when she's coming home, she parks on the "wrong" side of the road. It may be easier to get in and out of your car, which include avoiding traffic, but can also be a challenge when you try to leave.

"When you're trying then to pull out, you're on the wrong side of the road," Ufford said.

Also, the possibility of a $15 parking ticket.

The bill goes before the full Senate, next.