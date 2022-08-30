75°
Parish continues to tackle blight, tear down condemned buildings
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Crew has been working to help remove blight from Baton Rouge.
So far in 2022, the parish has torn down 63 buildings with a dozen demolitions happening in August. The crew is also cutting overgrown lots and removing junk, trash, and debris from properties.
More work is coming, the parish has $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The parish is hoping to tackle about 2,000 properties with that funding. The work will be contracted out to address small and bigger blight projects.
